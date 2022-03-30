SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — More low income senior immigrants can now get health coverage through the State of Illinois.

Immigrants as young as 55-years-old can now enroll in the state’s Medicaid-like healthcare coverage. It was previously only available to those 65 and older. The free health care is available to immigrants, regardless of their status.

Supporters said that expanding health care is helping communities navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, but one Chicago lawmaker is sponsoring another bill to expand the coverage to immigrants as young as 19-years-old.

It is now under consideration in Springfield.