SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than 10% of Illinois residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

More than 112,000 of those vaccine doses were distributed in the last 24 hours.

The average number of daily vaccinations in the state continues to climb and is now above 98,000 a day.

To date, Illinois has administered more than 3.6 million doses. Just over 353,000 were residents of long-term care facilities.