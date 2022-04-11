SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois celebrated a milestone on Monday.

More than 100,000 workers and close to 6,500 employers are now enrolled in “Secure Choice,” a retirement savings program specifically for smaller businesses like Village Green in Rockford. Workers can choose how much of their paycheck they want to put towards a Roth IRA.

The Illinois Treasurer visited Village Green Monday to celebrate the enrollment milestone, and the nursery’s business manager said that providing from employees is important to them.

“Being able to provide this type of resource for saving for retirement for our employees is a big benefit and we really appreciate that the state has developed this program,” said Dean Senglaub.

The Illinois Treasurer estimated that employees in the Rockford area have saved $2.5 million since enrollment began in 2018.