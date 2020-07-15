More than 1,1000 new COVID-19 cases announced in Illinois on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,187 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 8 additional confirmed deaths.

Cook County – 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County – 1 male 80s

Kane County – 1 female 80s

Will County – 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 156,693 cases, including 7,226 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,161 specimens for a total of 2,079,601. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 8–July 14 is 3.1%. As of last night, 1,454 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 324 patients were in the ICU and 130 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

