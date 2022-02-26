(WTVO) — Lines at border crossings are backed up for miles as Ukrainians rush to escape.

The UN Refugee Agency said that more than 150,000 people has escaped to neighboring countries so far; Half into Poland, others to neighboring Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. Five-thousand people crossed the border on foot into Poland in a two-hour span on Saturday morning.

The agency expects that as many as four million people could leave Ukraine if the situation gets worse. The country has banned men ages 18 to 60 from leaving.