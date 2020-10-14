More than 2,000 ballots already deposited into local dropbox, says Winnebago County Clerk

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Continued concerns surrounding COVID-19 have many voters mailing ballots for the first time this year. Local election officials say the process is running smoothly.
The Winnebago County Clerk says that over 2,000 ballots have been placed in drop boxes within the first two weeks of early voting.
The drop box is located outside the County Administration Building at 404 Elm Street.
Ballots are collected several times each day. Registered voters have until October 29th to request a vote-by-mail ballot.
