More than 250,000 Amazon orders to make their way through Rockford Airport, thanks to Cyber Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Cyber Monday is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year.

From now until Christmas, more than a quarter of a million orders will make their way through Rockford, and hundreds of local Amazon workers have been prepping for months to handle the Cyber Monday rush.

“Cyber Monday, and the entire peak season, is a very busy time for all of us,” said Michael Berg, Senior Operations Manager for Amazon Air at Chicago Rockford International Airport. “So ,we’ve spent the past 9 months of the year preparing for this time.”

Bargain hunters across the country shift their focus from in-store to online shopping on Cyber Monday, and Amazon is one company expected to benefit big.

The influx of sales means plenty of packages to be delivered from the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

“Through the rest of the holiday season, the volume is going to crank up, and we’ll be processing over 300,000 packages a day through this facility, and servicing the entire country right here from Rockford, Illinois,” Berg said.

Berg thinks that the stage is set for this Cyber Monday to be even bigger than usual.

“This has been a really busy year for us in general, with the onset of the pandemic and working through that,” Berg said. “Our order level has been relatively high in comparison to year’s past, because there’s a lot of folks that don’t feel comfortable shopping inside stores now, and they order a lot through Amazon.”

Because of the expected increase in volume, Berg said additional workers were brought in this holiday season.

“There’s been a lot of work done on the back end to make sure that our business is staffed appropriately to service our customers on-time,” Berg said. “There’s a lot of plans that we put together as a senior leadership team looking at volume levels, looking at where we’re gonna send our aircraft throughout the country, where we receive volume from, and how we connect those packages to our customers on-time.”

Berg said that his team will have their work cut out for them to get everything where it needs to go on time.

“It’s a long, rigorous process, and I think we are all super excited to see how it comes together,” Berg said. “We’ve got a lot of hard work ahead of us over the next 30 or 40 days as we push through the New Year.”

Chicago Rockford International Airport is one of the fastest growing cargo hubs in the world. About 2.7 billion pounds of freight passed through the airport in 2020.