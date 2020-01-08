More than 2,700 without power in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Most of the Village of Roscoe is without power as of 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, and authorities are investigating the cause.

According to ComEd, more than 2,700 people are without power.

The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District says the cause of the outage is currently unknown.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

