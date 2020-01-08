More than 2,700 without power in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Most of the Village of Roscoe is without power as of 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, and authorities are investigating the cause.
According to ComEd, more than 2,700 people are without power.
The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District says the cause of the outage is currently unknown.
DEVELOPING…
