More than 2,700 without power in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Most of the Village of Roscoe is without power as of 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, and authorities are investigating the cause.

According to ComEd, more than 2,700 people are without power.

The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District says the cause of the outage is currently unknown.

DEVELOPING…

Trending Stories