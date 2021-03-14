More than 4 million vaccine doses administered in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,484 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 19 additional deaths.

A total of doses of 4,623,735 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,038,635. A total of 4,040,302 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 354,414 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,441 doses. Yesterday, 96,332 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,209,331 cases, including 20,943 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,028 specimens for a total of 19,131,098. As of last night, 1,141 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 238 patients were in the ICU and 94 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+

Fulton County: 1 male 80s

Jackson County: 1 male 80s

Jersey County: 1 female 60s

Kane County: 1 male 70s

Kankakee County: 1 male 50s

Lake County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Lee County: 1 male 80s

Pulaski County: 1 male 60s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

Whiteside County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 male 80s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 7-13, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 7-13, 2021 is 2.6%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.