ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than 4,000 people are heading to Rockford for the National Junior College Athletic Association All-In volleyball tournament’s opening weekend.

The NJCAA consists of teams from Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Iowa, Missouri, Florida, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, and Virginia.

The city has hosted the tournament for the past three years.

The tournament will be held at UW Health Sports Factory, at 305 S. Madison Street. Matches kicked off Friday morning and will run through Sunday.

Crowds are expected to spend more than $500,000 in the area.