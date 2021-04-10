More than 7 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,630 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 13 additional deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Jo Daviess County: 1 female 80s

Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

LaSalle County: 1 female 70s

McLean County: 1 male 60s

Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 female 90s

Woodford County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,276,830 cases, including 21,489 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 84,478 specimens for a total of 21,102,407. As of last night, 1,831 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 381 patients were in the ICU and 178 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 3-9, 2021 is 4.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 3-9, 2021 is 4.7%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,001,105. A total of 7,047,326 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,674 doses. Yesterday, a record 175,681 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.