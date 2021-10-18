More than half of Illinois’ corn harvested

Local News

by: WTVO

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – It is now halfway through October and farmers are deep into harvest season, but the Illinois Corn Growers Association said that there are still plenty of farmers who have a lot of work to do harvesting their crop.

The most recent USDA report showed that a little more than half of the corn in Illinois has been collected. A little less than half of soybeans have been harvested.

Last week’s rain did stall progress for many farmers.

“If we get one good week of work, which I think we’re expecting this week, I think that will bring us pretty close,” said Lindsay Mitchell of the Illinois Corn Growers Association. “We might get down to that 20% left in the field, 80% done.”

Mitchell said that corn yields are expected to be good overall, and some spots in Illinois could wrap harvest within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories