More than half of Illinois’ corn harvested

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – It is now halfway through October and farmers are deep into harvest season, but the Illinois Corn Growers Association said that there are still plenty of farmers who have a lot of work to do harvesting their crop.

The most recent USDA report showed that a little more than half of the corn in Illinois has been collected. A little less than half of soybeans have been harvested.

Last week’s rain did stall progress for many farmers.

“If we get one good week of work, which I think we’re expecting this week, I think that will bring us pretty close,” said Lindsay Mitchell of the Illinois Corn Growers Association. “We might get down to that 20% left in the field, 80% done.”

Mitchell said that corn yields are expected to be good overall, and some spots in Illinois could wrap harvest within the next few weeks.