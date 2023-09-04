(WTVO) — More unions are popping up across Illinois in efforts of better working conditions.

A recent report from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute and the University of Illinois (U of I) showed that the number of union petitions grew from 2021-2022, as well as the success rate of those petitions.

The number of people joining unions, however, has been on the decline over the past 10 years.

“You find a smaller workforce in areas that were more heavily unionized, and a growing workforce in areas that have historically not been unionized are their whole new sectors, then you’re going to see a drop in that percentage,” said Robert Bruno professor of Labor and Employment Relations at U of I.

Even though union membership has gradually decreased in Illinois, the state’s numbers are still higher than the national average.