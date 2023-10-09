MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — A Morris woman shot three times by police has been identified as 40-year-old Alivia Schwab, the Grundy County Coroner announced last weekend.

The shooting occurred on September 30, according to Patch News. Morris Police said officers were called to an apartment complex for a report of a suicidal person around 11 a.m.

Police described Schwab as “distraught and armed” in the parking lot of the apartment complex prior to the shooting. Schwab was pronounced dead on the scene at approximately 11:23 a.m.

A GoFundMe set up for Schwab’s funeral expenses said Schwab was in possession of a knife and was “ultimately shot by a police officer.”

Schwab also reportedly suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and was “working with different medical programs and facilities to lead her on a maintainable and enjoyable life with her children,” according to the GoFundMe.

She is survived by her three children.