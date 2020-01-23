Mother of slain Freeport alumni to school board: “You screwed up…we did not.”

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport’s Board of Education announces plans to remove a monument honoring Kyle Tucker and Shaun Bradbury.

The two stones were placed in the end zone of Pretzel Stadium, but the board says it didn’t approve the installation.

Courtesy of Sharie Hoster

“I just wish they would leave them there,” said Kyle Tucker’s mom, Sharie Hoster.

Courtesy of Sharie Hoster

Both men were killed almost a year ago during a Cedarville Bar shooting.

“After I see them and they were placed there I just thought ‘hey guys you’re here for every football game, you’re not going to miss one ever again, and it’s exactly where you need to be,” Hoster explained about the memorial.

In a statement, the Freeport School Board said, “The stones were installed without prior knowledge and approval of the Board. It is our understanding that the person contacted…. was not authorized to approve either acceptance or installation.”

“The Board President called me and personally told me that not one single board member knew that these stones were on the football field until last month when somebody complained…I find that so hard to believe,” Hoster said.

Danielle Rogers created an online petition asking the community to rally together once again.

“Show the school board that we’re not okay with this, we want those monuments to stay,” she said.

Hoster said the Board doesn’t want to have to create more memorials for others.

“The Board President did tell me this morning that she felt like if we leave these memorials here other people will then be allowed to do it and we will fill the football field with memorial spots,” Hoster said. “You screwed up, we did not. We were given the permission to go onto the field and place these stones. They brought in heavy equipment, we didn’t screw up. Somebody on your end did, you handle that, and from here on out handle situations like this differently.”

The School Board apologized for any additional hurt this has caused the families, and say they will work with them to remove the stones.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

