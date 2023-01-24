ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Curtis Brown’s family members are frustrated and heartbroken about his body being stolen from a Rockford funeral home.

Cindy Howard, Brown’s mother, said that she is heartbroken about the recent events. A lot of her frustrations stem from the lack of support from the funeral home while everything was unfolding.

She lives in Mississippi, where Brown was born. She saw the story online about a missing body from Collins & Stone Funeral Home, and she knew that was the same place that was holding her son.

Howard said that the frustration began when she contacted Collins & Stone for more information, but she said that she kept getting disconnected and was not given what she felt she needed while speaking with the funeral director, Brandy Collins.

Trying to wrap her head around how this could have even happened, Howard said that she became sad and upset after losing her son.

“She wanted him to release the body back to her and I told them no,” Howard said. “I didn’t want my baby to go back over there, because I don’t know what she would’ve did to him.”

Howard now has to figure out how to bring Brown back to Mississippi. She has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.