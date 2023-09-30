DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies were summoned to a crash between a motorcycle and a John Deere tractor towing a grain cart.

The northbound tractor on US Highway 30 and Indian Road failed to yield for a westbound motorcycle, police sadi.

The tractor driver said he was initially unaware of the collision, but the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation, police said. No charges were announced.