BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 51-year-old man from Lake Geneva was killed on his motorcycle Friday in Belvidere.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:48 a.m. Gregory Kritz was traveling north on Rt. 76 riding his Yamaha motorcycle when the Nissan, traveling west on Woodstock Road, stopped briefly before proceeding into the intersection.

Kritz collided with the vehicle and was killed.

Police say alcohol could have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.