Motorcycle rally raises money to pair rescue dogs and veterans with PTSD

Local News

by: WTVO

Posted: / Updated:

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Saving two lives at a time is what a non-profit aims to do by pairing rescue animals with veterans that suffer from PTSD or any form of brain injury.

War Dogs Making It Home, a nonprofit organization formed in 2010, hosted a fundraiser at Poison Ivy Pub in Roscoe on Sunday.

The collection will help fund *rescuing more dogs from kill shelters to pair with veterans. Those pairs are put through a two-year program.

Organizers say you see the transformation not only for the veteran, but also for the rescue dog.

“We’ve had a few of our dogs save some of our veterans from coronaries and heart attacks that they went to the hospital not having any idea why they’re going, but the dog said go,” said Director of Membership Jay Marks.

The non-profit says they’ve paired over 65 rescue dogs with veterans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories