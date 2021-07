LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are investigating the cause of a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of N. Alpine Road and Riverside Boulevard.

The passenger side of the SUV was seen to have serious damage, and the motorcycle was lying in the middle of the intersection.

Police did not speak with the press about details of the accident or injuries that may have resulted.