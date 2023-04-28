A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

BELIVDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash between a motorcycle and Jeep shut down part of Bypass 20 in Belvidere Friday night.

Belvidere police say the motorcyclist collided with the Jeep in the westbound lanes on 20, just west of Pearl Street around 5:55pm.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The people in the Jeep were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Bypass 20 westbound between Pearl Street and Appleton will be shut down during the investigation. Drivers are being rerouted to West Chrysler Driver, to South Appleton Road northbound, where they can get back onto Bypass 20.

Belvidere Police Detectives and Boone County Accident Reconstructionists are conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.