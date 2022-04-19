DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorcyclist in DeKalb has died after being hit by a car.

It happened at approximately 5:04 p.m. Tuesday on S. Malta and University Roads near Malta, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A 2010 Cadillac DTS, driven by 50-year-old Sherie Newman of Shabbona, was traveling westbound on S. Malta Road when it turned southbound onto University Road.

The motorcycle was traveling eastbound on S. Malta, and the Cadillac hit it head on while turning. The rider of the motorcycle was transported to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Newman was not injured and has been cited for failing to yield while turning left.

The crash remains under investigation.