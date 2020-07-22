Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on N. 2nd Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday evening, Rockford police officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on N. 2nd Street near Spring Creek.

Officials say the man who was driving the motorcycle was rushed to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. It is not clear if there were further injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Officers are on scene of a motorcycle accident on N 2nd st at Spring Creek in the southbound lanes. The driver was transported to a local hospital. Avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 21, 2020

UPDATE: The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, is now listed in critical condition at a local hospital. Please continue to avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 22, 2020

This is a developing story.

