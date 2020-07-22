ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday evening, Rockford police officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on N. 2nd Street near Spring Creek.
Officials say the man who was driving the motorcycle was rushed to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. It is not clear if there were further injuries.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Freeport and Harlem school districts release back-to-school plans
- Another Norman takes over the men’s basketball program at Highland Community College
- Authorities follow vehicle from San Fernando Valley area into West L.A.
- Second stimulus check: Latest on individual payments, $600-a-week unemployment bonus
- Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on N. 2nd Street
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!