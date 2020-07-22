Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on N. 2nd Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday evening, Rockford police officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on N. 2nd Street near Spring Creek.

Officials say the man who was driving the motorcycle was rushed to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. It is not clear if there were further injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

