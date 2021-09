ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 36-year-old motorcyclist has died following a hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Montague and Rose Avenue.

Both the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. The driver died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect vehicle was still at the scene, but the occupants had fled. The crime is under investigation.