OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sunday afternoon crash in Ogle County left a Suburban Chicago man dead.

It happened at the intersection of E. Illinois Route 64 and Mulford Road, about six miles north of Rochelle. Police said that a motorcycle driven by a 60-year-old man from Addison hit the driver side of a truck. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. He has not been publicly identified.

The driver of the truck reportedly failed to yield at the intersection. She was not hurt, and there is no word on charges.

Police said that the crash is still under investigation.