Motorcyclist killed in Ogle County crash

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 66-year-old Rock Falls motorcyclist died after a crash on Saturday, July 31 in Ogle County.

Illinois State Police responded to the crash at Lowell Park Road and Pines Road around 2:30 pm.

Troopers say, Katherine E. McConnell, 30-years-old of Rock Falls, was driving a 2014 Ford Focus and failed to yield the right-a-way to the motorcycle.

Terry E. Richards was driving the 2000 Yamaha Roadstar motorcycle. He was air lifted to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, where he died.

McConnell was taken by ambulance to KSB Hospital in Dixon.

She was charged with failure to yield, no valid driver’s license, and no insurance.

The crash is still under investigation and more charges may be pending.