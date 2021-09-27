Motorcyclist, passenger injured in Rockford hit-and-run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford motorcyclist and a passenger hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Montague and Rose Avenue.

Both the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital, where the driver is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle was still at the scene, but the occupants had fled. The crime is under investigation.

