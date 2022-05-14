MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Motorcyclists from all over the stateline hit the road on Saturday to show support for local first responders.

The “Back the Blue” motorcycle rally covered 100 miles through Winnebago and Ogle Counties. Police escorted the riders on their journey, which took about five hours.

The event started and ended at Crazy Times Pub and Grub, 1520 Glen Forest Dr. One person who rode at the event believes that everyone should experience the ride.

“This ride is incredible, you need to come out and experience this ride,” said Brad Lindmark, president of the Greg Lindmark Foundation. “All the bikes leaving here in support of the police. I can’t say enough about what the police do for all of us and they need to be appreciated.”

Over 180 motorcyclists took part in the ride.