BELVIDERE, Ill. — Bikers embarked on a ride Sunday to keep the memory of a Belvidere High School graduate alive.

Branden Ramey joined the Marine Corps and made the ultimate sacrifice at just 22-years-old. B

Bikers left Belvidere’s Concordia Lanes 11 a.m. Sunday for the escort down Branden Ramey Memorial Drive. There were various stops along the route.

This is the 17th annual memorial ride. All of the proceeds go toward Branden Ramey Scholarships.

“Every year we have returning people that are willing to donate their time and their financial resources to donate to the scholarships in honor of Branden,” said organizer Bryce Trevino. “We are so thankful for them. They come out here year after year, donating their time and really trying to be a part of something that continues to build his legacy and never let his memory die.”

Over $100,000 in scholarships were awarded to Belvidere and Belvidere North seniors.