MOUNT MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois native will be joining host Sarah Hyland and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix on the reality show Love Island USA.

Jasmine Sklavanitis, 24, currently lives in Nashville, Tennesee and works as a ICU nurse, but her show bio says she grew up in Mount Morris and “her childhood was spent on the backroads with friends trying to find fun things to do in their one-horse town. After a falling out with a recent boyfriend, Jasmine packed her bags and moved to Nashville to start fresh.”

Photo: NBC/Peacock

In addition to saying her preferred type is “a man with dark hair and tattoos,” she’s also the self-proclaimed “Queen of Talking Game” and “she can pick up large items with her toes, including a hairbrush.”

Sklavanitis will be appearing in the fifth season of the show which sends a group of single men and women to an island setting in Fiji to compete in games and challenges where they are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Viewers get to determine who stays and who goes.

Madix is set to make a special guest appearance during the season, following her breakup with Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval.

Madix has also revealed she’ll be joining the 32nd season of Dancing with the Stars.

The new season of Love Island USA premieres July 18th on Peacock.