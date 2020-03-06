Mount Morris’ White Pines Resort opens for 2020 season

MOUNT MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — Just 30 minutes from Rockford, and nestled among the most southern stretch of white pine trees in the United States, White Pines Resort, inside White Pines State Park in Mount Morris, is open for the 2020 season.

The resort has cabins for rent, a restaurant, and a theater on-site.

Beth George has been running the resort for 32 years and says a visit there makes people feel like they’ve taken a step back in time.

“[It’s] filled with beautiful limestone bluffs and it’s famous for the [fjords],” she said. “They couldn’t afford bridges when they build it. They needed five bridges, so they build fjords where cars actually drive right through the stream, through Pine Creek, and that’s what we’re famous for… We’re famous for the massive lodge here at the facility.”

For Pie Day, celebrated on March 14th, anyone who orders dinner at the restaurant will get a free piece of pie.

White Pines Resort is located just a few miles off Route 2 in Mount Morris.

