DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A vehicle hit and killed large cat along I-88 in DeKalb County Sunday.

It was not an ordinary house cat, however. It was instead a mountain lion. A local animal expert said that it is not common to see a mountain lion in Northern Illinois. In fact, this was only the eight confirmed sighting in 20 years.

“Unfortunately, you know, animals do get hit on the highway, and this is a pretty rare one indeed,” said Rick Anderson, owner of Summerfield Zoo.

The driver thought that they had hit a deer, but the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said different. Anderson said that it could have been a young male looking for a mate.

“I mean, there has been other things, there was one in Chicago several years back, but actually this is odd territory for cougars or mountain lions,” Anderson said. “Historically, they ranged in all of Canada, pretty much all of the United States, Mexico and South America at one point.”

ISP has given the animal to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Nate Grider, wildlife program section manager for IDNR, said that he was surprised and thought that it could be the same mountain lion that was spotted in Whiteside County in late September.

“It went to University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where our colleagues are going to do necropsy,” Grider said.

The agency hopes to find out where the big cat came from.

“Typically, they come from western states,” Grider said. “At this time, we are not aware of any population of mountain lions in Illinois. There [are] no females documented so far.”

Grider and Anderson said that this will not be the last time that mountain lions are seen in the state, but residents should never run away if they come across one.

“You want to make yourself as big as possible,” Anderson said. “Hold your hands up in the air, hold your coat up in the air. If it does get closer, you can throw things at it, you know, scream, yell, make yourself big and noisy.”

Those that do come across a mountain lion can report the sighting through the IDNR.