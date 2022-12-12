ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mr. and Mrs. Claus rolled up their sleeves to give.

The Christmas power couple were at the Rock River Valley Blood Center promoting the “Santa’s Nice List” contest. Those who donate between now and Thursday have a chance to win a prize.

Center staff said that local blood supplies are critically low. RRVBC serves nine counties. The population of that area is almost 1.1 million people.

Eight hundred donors are needed every week to keep up with demand.

“Holidays are really hard time for us, and with Christmas, everybody’s busy running around, doing presents, and kind of forget about the need for blood never takes a holiday,” said Hedi Ognibene, COO of RRVBC. “So, we always need blood, and we don’t get days off for that. So, illnesses and accidents and traumas still happen.”

One in three people will need blood in their lifetime.