Mt. Morris woman charged with sex with teen

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — 22-year-old Courtney Carpenter, of Mt. Morris, has been charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

According to the Oregon Police Department, authorities received a report of the relationship on July 26th, with information that the affair had taken place over three months.

After an investigation, officers arrested and charged Carpenter (mugshot not available) with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse on Wednesday, July 29th.

She was taken to the Ogle County Jail.

