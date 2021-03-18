Much of Rockford’s juvenile crime stems from domestic violence, advocate says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says the most problematic crime issue the city deals with right now is domestic violence.

O’Shea said the Rockford Police Department is partnering with organizations, like the new Family Peace Center, to tackle the issue.

“One thing remains steadfast and very problematic for us, which relates back to the community, is domestic violence. It accounts about to 35 percent of all of our violent crime every year, and that hasn’t changed,” O’Shea said.

Jennifer Cacciapaglia, manager of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Human Trafficking Prevention, said, “It’s been very beneficial to have those police there, so that in that safe place, advocates can meet with clients and begin to build relationships and trust.”

The police department uses its own funds to support the Family Peace Center, at 315 N Main St, as well as other youth program.

“Sixty to 75 percent of our violent crime in juveniles is committed by youth who have experienced domestic or sexual violence,” Cacciapaglia said. “These kids are working the trauma [out on] the street and [if] we don’t do more to interrupt that trauma as early a possible, we won’t get ahead of our violent crime rate.”

Cacciapaglia says people are using the Family Peace Center’s services.

“It’s encouraging to us, to see more people feel safer to call, and getting people to start the process of getting enrolled, to seek help and recover, and remove themselves from that situation,” she said.

While Cacciapaglia says it will be a long road to eradicate domestic violence, she and O’Shea say they hope the partnership will make a lasting impact.

“I look forward to this year, and driving down the crime and working on the partnerships with the community,” O’Shea said.

“We need to make a hard and intentionally deliberate effort to reach those children and provide them with long-term counseling, and navigation and support, for them and the entire family,” Cacciapaglia said.

O’Shea said the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to many community programs, but he’s looking forward to start again very soon.