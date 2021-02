BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — With the flip of a coin, there’s a new alderwoman in Belvidere.

Both Natalie Mulhall and Daniel Arevalo received 104 votes in Tuesday’s primary, so there needed to be a tie breaker.

Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss said she had to call the State Board of Elections to find out how to proceed.

This afternoon, Mulhall won the coin toss.

Outgoing Alderman Arevalo said the flip was fair and congratulated Mulhall on her win.