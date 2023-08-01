CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Two of the biggest names in the cannabis industry have called off plans to merge.

Chicago-based Cresco Labs and New York-headquartered Columbia Care announced a merger last year. Cresco was expected to buy Columbia in an all-stock transaction that would have created the nation’s largest cannabis firm at an estimated $2 billion worth.

However, economic and regulatory problems ultimately proved too challenging to finalize the merger.

“In light of the evolving landscape in the cannabis industry, we believe the decision to terminate the planned transaction is in the long-term interest of Cresco Labs and our shareholders,” Cresco CEO Charles Bachtell said in a statement.

The termination was agreed upon mutually, according to the statement. Neither party will pay any related penalties or fees.

A $185 million deal with hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy “Combs has also been scrapped. Combs had agreed to purchase some operations in New York, Massachusetts and Illinois.

The failed merger is another blow to a cannabis industry that has experienced a recent downturn. Sales have declined in many states and a lack of banking reform has prevented many companies from scaling, according to CNBC.