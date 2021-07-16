Multi-state Salmonella outbreak linked to Rochelle salad producer

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health have linked a multi-state Salmonella outbreak to BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle.

According to the CDC, anyone who purchased Sunny Crunch salad is asked to throw it out, even if some of it was eaten and no one became sick. Surfaces and containers that may have touched the contaminated products should be washed using hot and soapy water.

Salmonella symptoms usually appear 6 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria which include:

• Diarrhea

• Fever

• Abdominal Cramps

• Headache

• Muscle aches

• Vomiting

• Chills

• Dehydration

• Nausea

Anyone who has developed symptoms of Samlonella after eating Sunny Crunch salad should contact their local health care provider or local health department.

Eight people in Illinois and Wisconsin have been infected with the outbreak strain, the CDC said.

The products are sold at the following retailers:

Illinois: Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till, Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, Jewel-Osco

Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till, Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, Jewel-Osco Wisconsin: Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, Walmart (select stores)

Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, Walmart (select stores) Iowa: Walmart (select stores)

Walmart (select stores) Indiana: Strack Van Till

The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with “best by” dates through 7/29/2021: