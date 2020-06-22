Two hospitalized after multiple car crash Monday

UPDATE — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash at Perryville Road and East Riverside Monday afternoon.

Loves Park Police say a white Chevy truck turned left onto East Riverside and collided in the intersection with a grey Kia going northbound.

The truck spun out and hit a black Jeep in the left turn lane.

The male driver of the truck and the female driver of the Kia have minor injuries and taken to the hospital.

Right now, the intersection is still closed but police expect to reopen it soon.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are on the scene of a multiple car crash at Perryville Road and Riverside Blvd.

The call came in after 12:30pm Monday. RPD called it a “severe” accident on Twitter.

They’re asking people to stay away from the area.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

