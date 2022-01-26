Multiple catalytic converters stolen from Barbara Olson Center of Hope

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Barbara Olson Center of Hope says it has experienced multiple break ins over the past two weekends, resulting in the loss of eight catalytic converters from buses and vans.

“This affects our transportation capabilities. Even though the vehicles are not available, we are committed to doing whatever is needed to still provide the transportation that is required for the participants to have the services they deserve,” said Pamela Carey, executive director.

Catalytic converters are designed to reduce pollutants and toxic gas emissions from internal combustion engine-powered vehicles. The devices contain precious metals such as platinum, rhodium, and palladium, making them attractive to thieves.

Catalytic converters can fetch as much as $700 per converter from unscrupulous scrap yards.

The Barbara Olson Center of Hope, located at 3206 N Central Ave, is a charity organization that helps disabled people.