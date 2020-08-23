Multiple crews perform water rescue for two kayakers in Sugar River

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Saturday around 9:00 p.m., deputies with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with the Beloit Fire Department, Orfordville Fire Department, and Brodhead Fire Department were called to the area of W. Carroll Road and W. Brandherm Road off of Wisconsin Hwy 81 for a water rescue.

Officers were informed that two people were struggling in the Sugar River, one clinging to a kayak and the other clinging to a tube. When crews got to the scene, they were able to rescue a male from Loves Park and a female from Lake in the Hills.

The two did not suffer any major injuries. Rock County Dispatch and Winnebego County

Dispatch both assisted in relaying information to the crews.

