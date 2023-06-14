MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire departments from all over the area were on the scene at a Machesney Park business Wednesday night.

They got the call around 9 p.m. for a fire at Curtis Thermal Processing, 10911 N 2nd St.

Crews were still on the scene at 10 p.m., but some trucks and vehicles had started to move out.

The blaze was considered a third alarm at one point, but was no longer at that level at the time of this writing. There were no injuries.

It reportedly started when a machine inside of the building began to overheat. Fire crews said that the flames reached the roof.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…