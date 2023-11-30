LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park firefighters battled a residential fire at 207 Pennsylvania Avenue in Loves Park Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the residence around 10:00 a.m. The fire is believed to have started from contractor work being done at the house, according to officials.

Multiple departments were called in to assist, including North Park Fire and Harlem-Roscoe Fire.

The fire was brought under control shortly after. No major injuries were reported. The residence was left uninhabitable for the time being.

This story is developing…