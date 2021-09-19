Multiple gang shootings in Freeport lead to one person dead, multiple injured

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A person is dead after Freeport Police are investigating multiple shootings that have occurred since Friday.

The most recent shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Police tell us it was in the 200 block of S. Cherry where two victims were found. Both were taken to FHN, one victim died as a result of the wounds they received.

During this investigation police received more calls of shots fired. They tell us the shots were coming from areas known to be frequented by gang members.

Earlier on Sunday, around 11:20 a.m., police said two parties exchange gunfire in the 800 block of S. Galena Ave. One victim is being treated at a local hospital. The status of the male isn’t released yet.

On Friday, September 17th, the department responded to 3 calls for shots being fired in close proximity.

On Saturday, September 18th, police responded to more shots being fired. One of the incidents resulted in a victim being struck by gunfire. Police tell us those injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The Freeport Police Department believes the crimes of this weekend are a result of an ongoing feud between two local hybrid street gangs.

The police department reached out to the Stephenson County Sheriff and Illinois State Police due to the violence in the city this weekend.

If anyone has information contact Freeport Police or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.