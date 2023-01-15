UPDATE: A 29-year-old man, 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have succumbed to their injuries sustained in the shootings.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night.

Rockford Police tweeted around 6:30 p.m. that they were investigating at the 2300 block of 23rd Street and the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue. The locations are about a mile apart.

Officials said that multiple people have life-threatening gunshot wounds.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…