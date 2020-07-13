Multiple people displaced after Rockford apartment building fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Multiple people are displaced after a small fire occurred in a 4-family apartment building on Sunday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Rockford fire crews responded to the incident at 2236 S. 6th St. They said one tenant heard the smoke detectors go off and saw flames in the basement before escaping the building with her child.

All the other tenants evacuated their apartments safely. Firefighters also rescued multiple cats from the building as they extinguished the fire.

Officials say the contacted Red Cross to help provide assistance and relocation services to the occupants.

Property damages amount to $20,000.

The cause is still under investigation.

