ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple people were shot at a party in Rockford Sunday morning.

Rockford Police posted on Twitter 5:43 a.m. that they were investigating the shooting in the 600 block of Fisher Avenue. Multiple people had received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

There was no word on any suspects at the time of this writing.

Police asked residents to avoid the area while they investigate.