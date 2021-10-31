Multiple people shot in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Sheriffs had a busy start to the Halloween holiday, as they were called to a shooting with multiple victims around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened on N. Annie Glidden Road, just north of Northern Illinois University. Police said that two victims with gunshot wounds were found.

The first, a 30-year-old man, was shot several times, though his injuries were non-life threatening. A 28-year-old man was also shot and is expected to be okay.

Investigators said that multiple vehicles in the parking lot were hit by bullets. There is no word on a suspect. Multiple police departments were reportedly on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Police asked anyone with information to call them.