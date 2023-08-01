LAKE STATION, Ind. (WTVO) — Several police dogs died from heat-related illness while being transported from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Indiana last Thursday due to an air conditioning failure.

According to Lake Station Police, the dogs were being transported on a truck to a K9 training facility from O’Hare Airport to Michigan City, Indiana when the driver was caught in a two-hour traffic jam.

During this time, the air conditioner failed, causing the temperature to rise in the cargo area of the truck where the dogs were being held.

“Since the cargo area was separated, the driver wasn’t aware at the time that the AC unit failed which caused some of the canines to go into heat related medical distress,” said Lake County Police in a Facebook post.

The driver stopped the truck and entered the cargo area at a gas station in Lake Station, Indiana, about 30 miles outside Chicago.

“Once inside the the cargo area, he observed the canines in distress and began to remove the canines who were crated. This prompted 911 calls to the Lake Station Fire Department and EMS along with the Lake Station Police Department,” police said.

Despite an “overwhelming” response from first responders and civilians, many dogs could not be saved.

“Any loss of life is tragic and thoughts and prayers are with all those that were affect by this ‘freak event,’ Lake Station Police said.

“We can’t express enough our heartfelt condolences for the loss of some of the canines.”

Following an investigation, Lake Station Police determined “this was not an act of animal cruelty or neglect but a mechanical failure of the AC unit that was being used in the cargo area.”