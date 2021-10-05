1 dead, 5 injured in multiple shootings in Rockford Tuesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One person was killed and four people were injured in three shootings in Rockford’s West side on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old man was killed after being shot near Jonathan Ave. and N. Rockton Ave. around 5:30 p.m., according to police. A glass door was found shattered on the side of the house. There is no word on a suspect.

Officers rushed to Sherman Ave. around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting where police say someone fired multiple shots at an occupied car on the street.

A 16-year-old victim inside the vehicle, and was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. They are expected to survive.

Emergency crews were also called to the 400 block of Independence Ave. around 8:30 p.m. for several additional shooting victims. Two of the victims are said to be in serious condition, and two additional victims are thought to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Redd said at least one “person of interest” is in custody, but police are actively investigating the crimes. She added that the shootings appear to be targeted and not random, and did not believe there was a threat to public safety.

“I can’t say they’re gang related, but the individuals that are involved, the individuals are known to one another,” Redd said.